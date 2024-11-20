New sleep centre to help Thais suffering from breathing disorder

ResMed, a US-based medical equipment company, launched its flagship office in Thailand on Tuesday, aiming to improve sleep and breathing through cutting-edge technology.

The company said it aims to bring sleep and breathing solutions to 500 million people worldwide by 2030.

In Thailand, 22% of the population suffer obstructive sleep apnea conditions (OSA), according to the company’s ResMed Global Sleep Survey. ResMed said these findings prompted it to coordinate with the Public Health Ministry and partners to launch its Thai operation, aiming to treat sleep and breathing disorders and reduce their impacts on health.

Carlos Montiel, ResMed Asia’s vice president and general manager, said the company was a leader in cutting-edge sleep solutions, combining Connected Health and Digital Health technology.

“We have created a system to connect doctors, caregivers and patients to provide more effective treatment,” he explained.

Montiel said ResMed’s AirView software has gathered breath data on over 19 billion patients worldwide, along with a database of 28 million sleep-disorder patients.

The company’s self-care solutions include a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask, supplementary devices, and cloud and app software to connect with the medical team.

Assoc Prof Dr Naricha Chirakalwasan, chairwoman of the Sleep Society of Thailand and an expert at Chulalongkorn Hospital’s Excellence Centre for Sleep Disorders, affirmed the efficiency of CPAP in reducing risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke.

Along with remote medical treatment, it also offers OSA sufferers a better quality of life, she added.