Technologies and approaches developed to tackle colorectal cancer

“Colorectal surgery remains the only curative approach for early-stage cases, achieving up to 95% of survival rates within five years,” said Vassiliki Liana Tsikitis, professor of surgery at the Oregon Health & Science University.

She added that chemotherapy and radiation therapy could help boost treatment outcomes among advanced-stage cases.

However, challenges in surgical management exist, including narrow pelvis, bulky tumours and high body mass index, all of which present difficulties in achieving clear circumferential margins.

Though robotic systems offer enhanced precision, particularly for challenging rectal surgeries, cost and availability remain limitations.

Outcomes are significantly influenced by the surgery and hospital care, with higher volumes correlating to improved survival and reduced complications, Tsikitis said.