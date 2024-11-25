Evolving HER2-positive breast cancer treatment to improve survival rate

The presentation by Saranya Chumsri, breast cancer expert at Mayo Clinic, during the academic annual meeting hosted by the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) emphasised advancements in treatment strategies, emerging therapies, and insights from recent clinical trials.
It highlighted the evolution of treatment paradigms over the past decades, shifting from traditional approaches to precision-based therapies aimed at improving outcomes and minimising toxicity.
For instance, HER2-targeted vaccines are being developed for both early and advanced-stage HER2-positive breast cancer. Computational Immunology, meanwhile, would enable physicians to identify biomarkers to guide therapy selection and predict patient response.
“Ongoing research and clinical trials will further refine these strategies, aiming for better outcomes with fewer side effects,” she said, adding that collaboration and knowledge exchange are essential to translating these advancements into real-world practice.
Chatchai Koowattanapaisan, oncologist at Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital, presented a case study on the treatment of breast cancer.
The case, he noted, highlights the importance of monitoring treatment response through imaging, as well as the critical role of surgery and radiation in managing breast cancer after initial chemotherapy.
Following the completion of the chemotherapy, the patient underwent surgery, and the tumour was found to be very small with minimal residual disease, he explained.
As a result, radiation therapy was recommended as part of the post-surgical care to ensure the complete eradication of any remaining cancer cells.
BDMS has organised its annual academic meetings for 19 consecutive years. This year’s event was held from November 18 to 22 at the BDMS Connect Centre in Bangkok, on the theme “A Road to Lifelong Well-Being Episode 2: Unlocking Healthy Longevity.”
The conference served as a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise across various medical fields. This year’s theme reflects global trends and addresses the evolving needs of today’s society, emphasising sustainable health and long-term well-being