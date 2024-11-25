Evolving HER2-positive breast cancer treatment to improve survival rate

Chatchai Koowattanapaisan, oncologist at Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital, presented a case study on the treatment of breast cancer.

The case, he noted, highlights the importance of monitoring treatment response through imaging, as well as the critical role of surgery and radiation in managing breast cancer after initial chemotherapy.

Following the completion of the chemotherapy, the patient underwent surgery, and the tumour was found to be very small with minimal residual disease, he explained.

As a result, radiation therapy was recommended as part of the post-surgical care to ensure the complete eradication of any remaining cancer cells.

BDMS has organised its annual academic meetings for 19 consecutive years. This year’s event was held from November 18 to 22 at the BDMS Connect Centre in Bangkok, on the theme “A Road to Lifelong Well-Being Episode 2: Unlocking Healthy Longevity.”

The conference served as a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise across various medical fields. This year’s theme reflects global trends and addresses the evolving needs of today’s society, emphasising sustainable health and long-term well-being