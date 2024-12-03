Success of three robots for preparing chemo drugs announced

The Medical Services Department on Tuesday announced the success of its development of automatic robot arms for preparing chemotherapy drugs, devices that have been in development since 2019.

Thaweesilp Wisanuyothin, director general of the Medical Services Department, said three chemotherapy drug preparation robots are now in use at three cancer hospitals under the Public Health Ministry.

He said his department had developed the automatic robot arms with the Faculty of Engineering of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and Udon Thani Cancer Hospital.

The patent for the robot was registered in 2021 and it has been in use at Udon Thani Cancer Hospital since March 2022.