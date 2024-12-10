Covid-19: from ticking time bomb to mild inconvenience

Historically, pandemics tend to follow this pattern. For example, during the Spanish flu outbreak over 100 years ago, which claimed 20-40 million lives worldwide and 80,000 lives in Thailand – despite Thailand's population being only 8 million at the time – the disease was most severe in its first year. After the outbreak, the virus persisted but evolved into the seasonal flu, H1N1.

Similarly, in the first two years of the Covid-19 outbreak, the disease was severe, with a fatality rate of about 1% in Thailand, resulting in over 30,000 deaths. Over time, however, the virus weakened, and people developed immunity, allowing us to coexist with it. Today, it resembles a common respiratory illness.

In the first year of the Covid-19 outbreak, pneumonia cases were very high. Hospitals prioritised patients with pneumonia, while less severe cases were managed in field hospitals. ICUs were overwhelmed, and there was a significant push to develop ventilator technology. Since then, the virus has evolved and the disease has continually decreased in severity.

This year, Covid-19 can be considered resolved, though the virus remains with us and will persist indefinitely. Contributors to social media have raised concerns about whether the response to the disease was excessive, with claims that vaccination efforts were unnecessary for a mild illness. However, comparing the current situation to the early stages of the pandemic is inappropriate.