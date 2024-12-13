Hygiene stressed amid Norovirus outbreak in China

Students from various schools reported symptoms such as vomiting and abdominal pain, which were later confirmed as Norovirus infections. In one case, 18 students were affected. Similarly, 48 children at a kindergarten in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, tested positive for the virus, experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

To address the outbreak, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) released the Technical Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Norovirus Infection in Key Places on November 30. These guidelines provide preventive measures for schools, childcare institutions, and nursing homes, emphasizing disinfection protocols during outbreaks.

Norovirus is highly contagious, requiring only a low infection dose, and its symptoms can spread rapidly in crowded places. The guidelines stress isolating infected individuals promptly and implementing thorough disinfection, especially of vomit, excrement, and contaminated surfaces like utensils and toilets. For large spills, absorbent disinfectant powder or high-level disinfectants are recommended, while smaller spills should be treated with chlorine-based disinfectants.