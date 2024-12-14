Lao, Thai hospitals extend partnerships in kidney transplants.

The partnership marks a new chapter in Lao healthcare and was cemented with the signing of an agreement by the Director General of Mittaphab Hospital, Dr Sonexay Rajvong, and a representative of Ramathibodi Hospital.

Under the agreement, specialist teams from the two hospitals will carry out kidney transplants at Mittaphab Hospital, set up a joint laboratory, and arrange workshops, seminars and conferences to support future kidney transplants at the Lao Hospital.

The results of discussions and areas of collaboration will be reported to their respective authoritative bodies to obtain future support for kidney transplants.

The two hospitals agreed to hold further detailed discussions and draw up Memorandums of Understanding on each agreed area of cooperation.

Dr Sonexay said the programme involves collaboration between kidney specialists from the two hospitals, divided into two phases.