Doctors sue Medical Council over stem cell treatment rules

The For Doctors group filed a lawsuit against the Medical Council on Monday, accusing it of issuing misleading statements on stem cell treatments that harmed doctors’ reputations and misled patients.
The lawsuit, filed by For Doctors leader Dr Orapun Metadilogkul at the Central Administrative Court, also accuses the Medical Council and its five committee members of exceeding their authority under the Medical Professions Act by issuing regulations on stem cell use. Additionally, it claims they made misleading public statements implying that Thai doctors using stem cells were engaged in fraudulent practices. These actions had damaged doctors' credibility and discouraged the continuation of stem cell treatments for illnesses not recognised by the Medical Council, the lawsuit said.
It cited an October 31 press conference where the Medical Council stated that "Thailand ranks among countries deceiving patients with illegal stem cell treatments" and warned that treating conditions outside of blood or eye diseases with stem cells could be unlawful. Dr Orapun said the statement created undue fear and uncertainty among doctors and patients, particularly those suffering from conditions like liver or prostate cancer who have benefited from system-cell treatments for over 15 years.
She petitioned the court to annul three regulations and announcements issued by the Medical Council and to correct the statements that caused reputational damage to doctors and distress to patients.
She requested an injunction to suspend the contested regulations so that stem cell treatments could continue. She also demanded a retraction of statements labelling Thai doctors' use of stem cells as deceptive practices.