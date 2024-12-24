Doctors sue Medical Council over stem cell treatment rules

The For Doctors group filed a lawsuit against the Medical Council on Monday, accusing it of issuing misleading statements on stem cell treatments that harmed doctors’ reputations and misled patients.

The lawsuit, filed by For Doctors leader Dr Orapun Metadilogkul at the Central Administrative Court, also accuses the Medical Council and its five committee members of exceeding their authority under the Medical Professions Act by issuing regulations on stem cell use. Additionally, it claims they made misleading public statements implying that Thai doctors using stem cells were engaged in fraudulent practices. These actions had damaged doctors' credibility and discouraged the continuation of stem cell treatments for illnesses not recognised by the Medical Council, the lawsuit said.