Thais urged to check whether suffering from ‘New Year Blues’

The government is encouraging Thais to check whether they are suffering from post-vacation depression by visiting a website of the Public Health Ministry and answering a set of questions, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, said the Mental Health Department of the Health Ministry estimated that many people might be suffering from depression after the long New Year holidays, the so-called New Year Blues.

As a result, the department opened a website, www.วัดใจ.com (WatJai.com), for Thais to undergo a mental-health assessment to see whether they are suffering from post-vacation depression to a potentially dangerous level.