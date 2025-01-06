China facing increase in viral pneumonia cases

Wear a mask, especially in crowded or enclosed spaces.

Stay updated on necessary vaccinations.

Consume a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

Avoid smoking, as it weakens the respiratory system.

Stay hydrated to maintain overall health.

Understand the virus and follow preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection

Dr Yong Poovorawan from the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology, Chulalongkorn University, shared information on Facebook about the "hMPV virus," stating:

hMPV is not a new virus. It has been around for a long time but was only identified in 2000 by a team of virologists at Erasmus University in the Netherlands. They isolated the virus from two children suffering from severe pneumonia, and no known virus was detected. Using molecular biology techniques, they compared RNA sequences and found genetic similarities with avian pneumovirus in birds. However, when tested on turkeys and monkeys, the turkeys showed no symptoms, but monkeys developed a runny nose and cold, indicating the virus did not transfer from birds.

Further testing on stored serum samples from over 50 years ago revealed that immunity to this virus already existed, particularly in adults, indicating that the virus has been present for more than 50 years. Genetic analysis has allowed for the development of new testing methods and expanded knowledge.

Symptoms of this virus are similar to those of other respiratory viruses, ranging from asymptomatic to mild symptoms and severe pneumonia. It can affect all ages, though it is more common in children. Previously, it was only detectable through molecular methods, but now testing is much easier, using methods similar to the COVID-19 ATK test. This has led to increased awareness of the virus.

Treatment and prevention are similar to other respiratory diseases: maintaining good hygiene, keeping the body strong, washing hands, and staying home when experiencing respiratory symptoms. Masks should be worn by anyone with respiratory illness to prevent spreading it to others.

