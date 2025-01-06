China facing increase in viral pneumonia cases

China is currently facing a surge in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) infections, a respiratory virus that spreads more rapidly during winter. There is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for hMPV. Travellers to China during winter are advised to take precautions to protect their health.
The outbreak has led to an increasing number of patients, overwhelming hospitals. Authorities in China have implemented emergency measures to cope with the situation.
Reports identify hMPV as the primary cause of the outbreak, particularly affecting northern provinces and young children. A user on Platform X stated that China is dealing with a rise in multiple viruses, including influenza A, hMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Covid-19. Hospitals are crowded, crematoriums are under pressure, and paediatric hospitals are seeing more cases of pneumonia and lung infections.
Testing for hMPV has become more accessible through nasal swabs, yielding quicker results. The virus is most commonly detected in young children and elderly individuals with underlying conditions, such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, asthma and kidney disease
The virus can infect the lower respiratory tract, including the bronchi and lungs, causing severe symptoms like breathlessness that may require oxygen support. In some cases, respiratory failure occurs. There are no antiviral drugs or vaccines for hMPV, so treatment focuses on managing symptoms.
Preventive measures against respiratory infections include:
Dr Yong Poovorawan from the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology, Chulalongkorn University, shared information on Facebook about the "hMPV virus," stating:
hMPV is not a new virus. It has been around for a long time but was only identified in 2000 by a team of virologists at Erasmus University in the Netherlands. They isolated the virus from two children suffering from severe pneumonia, and no known virus was detected. Using molecular biology techniques, they compared RNA sequences and found genetic similarities with avian pneumovirus in birds. However, when tested on turkeys and monkeys, the turkeys showed no symptoms, but monkeys developed a runny nose and cold, indicating the virus did not transfer from birds.
Further testing on stored serum samples from over 50 years ago revealed that immunity to this virus already existed, particularly in adults, indicating that the virus has been present for more than 50 years. Genetic analysis has allowed for the development of new testing methods and expanded knowledge.
Symptoms of this virus are similar to those of other respiratory viruses, ranging from asymptomatic to mild symptoms and severe pneumonia. It can affect all ages, though it is more common in children. Previously, it was only detectable through molecular methods, but now testing is much easier, using methods similar to the COVID-19 ATK test. This has led to increased awareness of the virus.
Treatment and prevention are similar to other respiratory diseases: maintaining good hygiene, keeping the body strong, washing hands, and staying home when experiencing respiratory symptoms. Masks should be worn by anyone with respiratory illness to prevent spreading it to others.