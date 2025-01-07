Somsak eases concerns over hMPV outbreak

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Tuesday that Thais should not panic over reports of a human metapneumovirus (hMPV) outbreak in China. He assured the public that no cases of the virus have been detected in Thailand so far, and the ministry is fully prepared to identify and respond to any cases if the virus is detected in the country.

Somsak explained that hMPV is a common respiratory virus that occurs seasonally. While there is no specific treatment for the virus, patients can receive symptom-relieving treatments to help them recover.

He also noted that the Public Health Ministry is closely coordinating with China and the World Health Organization to obtain more information about the outbreak in China.