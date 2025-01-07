Somsak eases concerns over hMPV outbreak

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Tuesday that Thais should not panic over reports of a human metapneumovirus (hMPV) outbreak in China. He assured the public that no cases of the virus have been detected in Thailand so far, and the ministry is fully prepared to identify and respond to any cases if the virus is detected in the country.
Somsak explained that hMPV is a common respiratory virus that occurs seasonally. While there is no specific treatment for the virus, patients can receive symptom-relieving treatments to help them recover.
He also noted that the Public Health Ministry is closely coordinating with China and the World Health Organization to obtain more information about the outbreak in China.
To prevent potential outbreaks, the Public Health Ministry has implemented a three-layered prevention strategy: screening at border checkpoints and airports, monitoring in hospitals, and surveillance within communities.
The minister stated that the Epidemiology Division of the Disease Control Department will collaborate with medical schools and hospitals across the country to randomly test individuals with flu-like symptoms for the virus. These tests will be prioritized in tourist destinations to minimize the risk of an outbreak, he added.
Somsak reassured the public that Thailand has the capacity to detect the virus through its advanced laboratories and hospital facilities, even if it evades initial screenings at airports or border checkpoints.
He also advised Thais to take preventive measures such as eating freshly cooked food, avoiding sharing meals, washing hands regularly, and wearing masks if experiencing flu symptoms or coughing. People should also avoid close contact with individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms, Somsak emphasized.