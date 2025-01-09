PM2.5 air pollution affected the health of over a million people

Of the 1.04 million, 442,073 people suffered from dermatitis, eye inflammation (357,104), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (226,423), asthma (18,336), acute myocardial infarction (4,051) and other symptoms (28).
The Department of Health noted that patients suffering from PM2.5 pollution had to spend 3 billion baht: 2,752 baht was spent on average by each person to treat asthma, 16,000 baht for acute myocardial infarction and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and up to 197,600 baht for lung cancer.
Using dust protection against particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter saved more than 1.80 billion baht in hospitalisation expenses for bed-ridden patients, the department added.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has launched measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution based on its severity:
Ministry permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong said 4,700 dust-free rooms are available in 56 provinces, including the ministry’s health facilities (3,009), child development centres and schools (858), office buildings (457), and other venues like restaurants and coffee shops (376).
The ministry has provided 1,338 sets of dust-free nets to residents in 34 provinces, he said, adding that more dust-free nets and facemasks would be provided to residents at risk of PM2.5 pollution and public health service centres.
Opas said the ministry would proactively screen people at risk of developing symptoms due to PM2.5 pollution based on the ministry’s health data centre records.
The Department of Disease Control is enhancing data collection efficiency, using digital disease surveillance, and collaboration with the Bureau of Epidemiology and National Science and Technology Development Agency, he added.