PM2.5 air pollution affected the health of over a million people

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has launched measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution based on its severity:

Boosting awareness among people, focusing on sending notifications via Mor Prom and SmartOSM applications.

Mitigating impact on people’s health by monitoring the PM2.5 situation, providing dust-free rooms and nets in areas at risk of pollution, and considering work-from-home scheme for vulnerable people.

Enabling all groups of people to access medical treatment both online and onsite, such as opening the Pollution Clinic platform and launching mobile medical units to take care of vulnerable people.

Boosting management efficiency once the PM2.5 situation becomes severe, such as opening emergency operations centres and encouraging local organisations to tackle pollution.

Ministry permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong said 4,700 dust-free rooms are available in 56 provinces, including the ministry’s health facilities (3,009), child development centres and schools (858), office buildings (457), and other venues like restaurants and coffee shops (376).

The ministry has provided 1,338 sets of dust-free nets to residents in 34 provinces, he said, adding that more dust-free nets and facemasks would be provided to residents at risk of PM2.5 pollution and public health service centres.

Opas said the ministry would proactively screen people at risk of developing symptoms due to PM2.5 pollution based on the ministry’s health data centre records.

The Department of Disease Control is enhancing data collection efficiency, using digital disease surveillance, and collaboration with the Bureau of Epidemiology and National Science and Technology Development Agency, he added.