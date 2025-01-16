Chadchart pledges work-from-home push to tackle PM2.5 in Bangkok

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt assured Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday that more Bangkokians will be encouraged to work from home in a bid to reduce PM2.5 pollution in the capital.

Chadchart was summoned to a meeting with the prime minister and other relevant ministers to discuss measures for improving Bangkok’s air quality. Also present at the meeting were Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej, along with representatives from other relevant government agencies.