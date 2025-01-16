Chadchart pledges work-from-home push to tackle PM2.5 in Bangkok

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt assured Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday that more Bangkokians will be encouraged to work from home in a bid to reduce PM2.5 pollution in the capital.
Chadchart was summoned to a meeting with the prime minister and other relevant ministers to discuss measures for improving Bangkok’s air quality. Also present at the meeting were Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej, along with representatives from other relevant government agencies.
Paetongtarn explained that she had instructed all agencies to work together on improving the air quality in Bangkok during a Cabinet meeting two weeks ago, but said the situation does not seem to have improved.
She said the average level of fine dust particles in the air has been worryingly high in recent days and called on all agencies to come up with measures to deal with this soon. She said proposals can be sent to her via Prommin as soon as possible.
Chadchart responded to this by saying that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will do its best to reduce traffic jams, a main cause of PM2.5 pollution in the capital, by encouraging people to work from home instead of driving to work.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. The safe level in Thailand is 35 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 5μg/m3.