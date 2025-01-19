Only 4% of village tap water production clean enough for drinking

The Public Health Ministry plans to have 1,750 more village tap-water plants meet hygiene standards this year after the ministry found that only 420 of all villages nationwide have tap water clean enough for drinking.

Deputy Public Health Minister Dej-is Khaothong said the ministry surveyed 10,271 tap-water plants nationwide from 2018 to 2024, and found that only 420, or 4% of them, produced water hygienic enough for consumption.

The survey covered only some of the 69,028 tap-water plants around the country. But the finding led to the assumption that most tap-water production in villages around the country did not meet hygiene standards for drinking.