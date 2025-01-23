PM tells Chadchart to be more decisive in dealing with PM2.5

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday instructed Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to take more decisive action in enforcing measures to address PM2.5 air pollution in the capital.
Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub stated that Paetongtarn issued the directive during a teleconference from Davos, Switzerland, at 7:30 am local time (1:30 am Bangkok time) before attending the World Economic Forum.
According to the spokesperson, Paetongtarn urged Chadchart to independently decide on measures to control air pollution in Bangkok. These measures include increasing vehicle exhaust emissions inspections on Bangkok streets and encouraging employers to allow staff to work from home.
Jirayu added that Paetongtarn would hold another teleconference with relevant agencies on Friday to assess the PM2.5 situation.
The Prime Minister also asked the Bangkok Governor to enhance monitoring efforts to prevent the burning of fields and garbage in Bangkok, which contributes to poor air quality.
During the teleconference, Paetongtarn reminded the concerned ministries of the measures agreed upon during the Cabinet meeting on 15 January to combat PM2.5 pollution.
These measures include: