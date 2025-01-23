PM tells Chadchart to be more decisive in dealing with PM2.5

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025

PM Paetongtarn urges decisive action from Bangkok Governor to tackle PM2.5 air pollution, including stricter measures against vehicle emissions and burning activities

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday instructed Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to take more decisive action in enforcing measures to address PM2.5 air pollution in the capital.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub stated that Paetongtarn issued the directive during a teleconference from Davos, Switzerland, at 7:30 am local time (1:30 am Bangkok time) before attending the World Economic Forum.

According to the spokesperson, Paetongtarn urged Chadchart to independently decide on measures to control air pollution in Bangkok. These measures include increasing vehicle exhaust emissions inspections on Bangkok streets and encouraging employers to allow staff to work from home.

Jirayu added that Paetongtarn would hold another teleconference with relevant agencies on Friday to assess the PM2.5 situation.

The Prime Minister also asked the Bangkok Governor to enhance monitoring efforts to prevent the burning of fields and garbage in Bangkok, which contributes to poor air quality.

During the teleconference, Paetongtarn reminded the concerned ministries of the measures agreed upon during the Cabinet meeting on 15 January to combat PM2.5 pollution.

These measures include:

  • Ministry of Industry: Banning the purchase of burned sugarcane.
  • Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment: Enforcing laws against individuals responsible for forest fires and the burning of rice stubble, maize, sugarcane, and other crops across all villages and districts nationwide.

 

  • Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture: Prohibiting the importation of burned sugarcane and other crops affected by burning.
  • Ministry of Transport: Intensifying crackdowns on vehicles emitting black smoke above legal standards.
  • Ministry of Interior: Strictly regulating construction activities to prevent pollution.
  • Ministry of Agriculture: Conducting cloud-seeding operations to disperse and reduce the accumulation of PM2.5 dust.
  • Ministries of Digital Economy and Society, and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation: Developing a centralised platform with a database on hotspots and ventilation.
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Coordinating with neighbouring countries to reduce transboundary haze.
  • Ministry of Public Health: Implementing five key measures, including:
  1. Preparing emergency medical and public health operations centres.
  2. Proactively disseminating health risk information and raising public awareness.
  3. Deploying provincial health teams to assist vulnerable and at-risk groups.
  4. Expanding public health services, such as establishing dust-free rooms and providing anti-dust canopies.
  5. Urgently distributing essential medical supplies, such as face masks.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy