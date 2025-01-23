PM tells Chadchart to be more decisive in dealing with PM2.5

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday instructed Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to take more decisive action in enforcing measures to address PM2.5 air pollution in the capital.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub stated that Paetongtarn issued the directive during a teleconference from Davos, Switzerland, at 7:30 am local time (1:30 am Bangkok time) before attending the World Economic Forum.

According to the spokesperson, Paetongtarn urged Chadchart to independently decide on measures to control air pollution in Bangkok. These measures include increasing vehicle exhaust emissions inspections on Bangkok streets and encouraging employers to allow staff to work from home.