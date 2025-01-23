Thai govt chooses not to declare PM2.5 disaster zones just yet

The Agriculture Ministry has also been implementing measures to discourage farmers from burning farm waste, while the Industry Ministry has prohibited the purchase of sugarcane harvested using burning techniques.

He added that the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department has been conducting cloud-seeding operations to reduce air pollution, while the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is collaborating with the Defence Ministry to prevent and extinguish forest fires.

In Bangkok, the Pollution Control Department, in collaboration with the Land Transport Department, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and traffic police, conducted vehicle emissions checks along Phaholyothin Road near Chatuchak Park.

Vehicles found emitting excessive black smoke face a fine of 1,000 baht and will have to be kept off the roads for 30 days.

Once the 30 days are up, the vehicle owners will be required to present evidence of engine repairs that comply with emission standards, or the ban will remain in effect. Non-compliance carries a fine of 5,000 baht.

Between November and December, 35,688 vehicles were inspected in Bangkok, with 269 found to exceed emissions standards. To date, only 72 of these vehicles have been repaired to meet the required standards.

PM2.5 is tiny particulate matter that is less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter and can easily enter the lungs and bloodstream, posing serious health risks. PM2.5 pollution can come from various sources including vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, wildfires and agricultural burning as well as construction and dust.



