MedPark’s EYE Center: Transform Your Vision with SMILE® pro, Discover a World of Unprecedented Clarity

Refractive laser technology has inexorably advanced, and by 2025, it has achieved unprecedented levels of safety and considerably reduced procedural time while enhancing precision with extraordinary outcomes. Refractive errors like myopia and astigmatism are correctible to achieve sharper vision. Among the latest innovations, SMILE® pro stands out as a cutting-edge solution, providing an ideal option for those seeking to do away with glasses permanently.

SMILE® pro is a state-of-the-art minimally invasive laser refractive eye surgery technology utilizing the Zeiss VISUMAX® 800 system to carve out a thin corneal lenticule for adjusting the corneal curvature to provide normal vision acuity with high precision in just 8-10 seconds per eye thanks to its advanced femto-laser pulse repetition rate of 2 MHz, combined with a high-performance laser scanning system, making it three times faster than the previous generation ReLEx SMILE technology. Enhanced by a robotic-assisted arm and intelligent assistant system, a computer-assisted cyclotorsion and centration aid brings more precision and control to the procedure, enabling SMILE® pro to notably improve accuracy, offering a highly efficacious solution for correcting myopia and astigmatism in a shorter time.