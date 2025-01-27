MedPark’s EYE Center: Transform Your Vision with SMILE® pro, Discover a World of Unprecedented Clarity

Refractive laser technology has inexorably advanced, and by 2025, it has achieved unprecedented levels of safety and considerably reduced procedural time while enhancing precision with extraordinary outcomes. Refractive errors like myopia and astigmatism are correctible to achieve sharper vision. Among the latest innovations, SMILE® pro stands out as a cutting-edge solution, providing an ideal option for those seeking to do away with glasses permanently.
SMILE® pro is a state-of-the-art minimally invasive laser refractive eye surgery technology utilizing the Zeiss VISUMAX® 800 system to carve out a thin corneal lenticule for adjusting the corneal curvature to provide normal vision acuity with high precision in just 8-10 seconds per eye thanks to its advanced femto-laser pulse repetition rate of 2 MHz, combined with a high-performance laser scanning system, making it three times faster than the previous generation ReLEx SMILE technology. Enhanced by a robotic-assisted arm and intelligent assistant system, a computer-assisted cyclotorsion and centration aid brings more precision and control to the procedure, enabling SMILE® pro to notably improve accuracy, offering a highly efficacious solution for correcting myopia and astigmatism in a shorter time.
A key advantage of SMILE® pro technology lies in its ability to preserve the natural corneal curvature, surface topology, and structural integrity. Unlike traditional Lasik techniques that require a full corneal flap, this advanced method obviates the need to raise a big corneal flap, instead requiring only a tiny 2–4 millimeters side incision for the lenticule removal. The small incision heals quickly, minimizing side effects such as dry eyes, glare, and halo while significantly reducing the risk of postoperative complications. The recovery period is remarkably short, allowing patients to resume their daily activities as early as the following day.
The EYE Center at MedPark Hospital, a prime medical facility, offers advanced vision corrective surgery with SMILE® pro-technology. A specialized team of corneal ophthalmologists with exceptional proficiency in SMILE® pro surgery perform the procedure under the leadership of an internationally recognized ophthalmologist. The team emphasizes meticulous attention to detail at every stage, beginning with a comprehensive preoperative eye health assessment. These include central corneal thickness measurement, analysis of corneal curvature and surface, pupil dilation for optic nerve examination, and examination with slit lamp biomicroscopy. These critical evaluations ensure the highest level of precision and optimal outcomes.
Additional service offers tailored to meet the needs and render greater comfort for SMILE® pro patients are an option for a one-night recovery stay at the hospital. Although patients typically can return home immediately after the procedure and attend a follow-up consultation with their ophthalmologist the following day, certain postoperative restrictions—such as refraining from driving, limiting eye activity, and wearing an eye shield for 24 hours—may pose challenges for travel.
An overnight stay facilitates a more comfortable recovery and addresses the patient’s immediate needs. Patients staying overnight can also enjoy breathtaking views of the meandering bends of the Chao Phraya River or the eye-soothing scenery of Benchakitti Park and Lake views from their rooms.
Restoring crystal-clear vision through SMILE® pro technology is another service that MedPark Hospital is devoted to providing an exceptional care standard. We are committed to empowering individuals to live their preferred lifestyles with enhanced visual clarity and freedom.