Little Dayton and the 140-million-baht disease

The family is hoping for a miracle to help with his treatment.

The story was shared through the Facebook page "Little Dayton fights with MLD Metachromatic Leukodystrophy", where one post revealed that Kint Kiatchindarat, or Dayton, is the second child in the family. Dayton is now 2 years and 4 months old, and doctors have diagnosed him with a rare and severe disease. The cost of medication and treatment exceeds 100 million baht—an amount far beyond the reach of his parents, who are middle-class, ordinary salaried workers.

The post also stated that Dayton’s condition is tragic, as this disease is expected to leave him with no more than two years to spend with his parents and older brother. His development will progressively deteriorate across all systems—eventually rendering him unable to sit, swallow, or even breathe on his own.

The doctors mentioned that there is a treatment available abroad, in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, the family faces two major uncertainties: whether the hospitals will accept the case, as they typically only treat patients without symptoms, and whether the parents will be able to raise the 140 million baht required for the treatment.