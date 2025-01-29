Doctor warns compulsive ice consumption may indicate medical problem

A medical school lecturer has warned that people who compulsively consume ice should see a doctor, as they may have an underlying illness.

Assoc Prof Dr Werasak Charaschaisri, a lecturer at Srinakharinwirot University’s medical school, said that individuals who feel the urge to consume ice all day, every day, may be driven to do so by their brain due to an underlying medical condition they are unaware of.

Werasak explained that compulsive ice consumption is medically termed pagophagia, a type of eating disorder classified under pica.

Pica is an eating disorder characterised by the persistent consumption of non-nutritive substances for at least one month. Common substances consumed by individuals with pica include dirt, clay, ice, paint chips, hair, fabric, and soap.