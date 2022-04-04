The Latest news on what's happening in the region

Crisis Sri Lanka
India eases pressure on SLPP govt. by delivering 40,000MT of diesel
The Island ( Sri Lanka )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014137
Myanmar Crisis
CBM eases cash withdrawal restrictions
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014141
Education Vietnam
UNICEF Việt Nam calls for reopening of all schools
Viet Nam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014140
Afghanistan-China
Afghanistan must not be excluded from international community: Wang Yi
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014139
North Korea
Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014138
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : April 04, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022