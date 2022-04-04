Mon, April 11, 2022

international

The Latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 4 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The Latest news on what's happening in the region

Crisis Sri Lanka
India eases pressure on SLPP govt. by delivering 40,000MT of diesel

The Island ( Sri Lanka )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014137

Myanmar Crisis
CBM eases cash withdrawal restrictions

Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014141

Education Vietnam
UNICEF Việt Nam calls for reopening of all schools

Viet Nam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014140

Afghanistan-China
Afghanistan must not be excluded from international community: Wang Yi

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014139

North Korea
Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014138

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : April 04, 2022

Related News

Panasonic to open smart town soon

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Latest News

Thailand reign supreme in Southeast Asia with 16th futsal title

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking during long Songkran holiday

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thai stock market under pressure as Fed tightening squeezes foreign inflows

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Baht bucks downward trend, strengthens against dollar

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.