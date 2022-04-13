The latest news on what's happening in the region

Crisis Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka defaults on foreign debt Bangladesh’s $200m loan hangs in balance
The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014482
Storm Philippines
Agaton deaths reach 30; 27 missing
Inquirer (Philippines)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014483
Energy S Korea
S. Korea to make nuclear power U-turn under new government
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014484
Tech China
China overtakes the US in new list of top global app publishers
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014485
Food India
India ready to offer foodgrains to other nations: PM
The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014486
