Thu, April 21, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 19 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:


The latest news on what's happening in the region

Economy China

China's economy posts steady growth in Q1

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014677


Finance S Korea
‘Seoul has full potential to become Asia’s next financial center’: deputy mayor 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014678


Shipping Vietnam
Logistics firms seek to develop regional container fleet 

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014679


Tourism Japan
Japan’s tourist industry hopeful of uptick in demand during Golden Week – and beyond 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014680


Transport Pakistan
PM Shehbaz requests China for support in reviving Karachi Circular Railway 

Dawn ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014681

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 19, 2022

Latest News

British court approves extradition of Julian Assange to US

Published : Apr 21, 2022

CP Merchandising picks up two Asian Export Awards

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Go deep blue, meet majestic manta rays at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia says

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.