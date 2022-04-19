The latest news on what's happening in the region

Economy China
China's economy posts steady growth in Q1
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014677
Finance S Korea
‘Seoul has full potential to become Asia’s next financial center’: deputy mayor
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014678
Shipping Vietnam
Logistics firms seek to develop regional container fleet
Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014679
Tourism Japan
Japan’s tourist industry hopeful of uptick in demand during Golden Week – and beyond
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014680
Transport Pakistan
PM Shehbaz requests China for support in reviving Karachi Circular Railway
Dawn ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014681
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : April 19, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022