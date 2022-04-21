The latest news on what's happening in the region

Fri, April 22, 2022

Space Japan
Japan counts down to 1st moon landing 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014758

Crisis Myanmar 
14.4 million people incl. 5 million children in Myanmar need humanitarian assistance: UNICEF 

Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014757


Economy China
PBOC, SAFE release battery of measures to boost growth 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014759

Inflation Laos
Price of imported goods soars to record high 

Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014761


K-Pop South Korea
6 out of 10 Koreans support BTS’ alternative military service 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014762


 


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 21, 2022

