Wed, May 04, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 23 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Reopen Hong Kong
Non-residents to be allowed to fly into HK from May 1 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014838

Covid-19 Japan
Tokyo to ease COVID-linked group dining restriction 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014839

Unlocking S Korea
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM  

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014840

Diplomacy UK-India
Modi, Johnson call for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine; free and rules-based Indo-Pacific 

The Statesman (India)
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014841
 
Crisis Sri Lanka
China offers $42.4 million in aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka 

The Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014842

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
 

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 23, 2022

Nation Thailnad
