Wed, May 04, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what's hot in the region on April 26 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

IMF Sri Lanka
India suggests IMF, World Bank to reclassify Sri Lanka as lower-income country temporarily  

The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014915


Security China-Solomon
Security cooperation between China, Solomon Islands within sovereignty of two countries

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014917


Quad S Korea
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014916


Ukraine-Japan
Zelenskyy’s speech highlights Japan’s challenges in a changed world 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014918

 
Border Vietnam-China
Vietnam, China hold seventh Border Defence Friendship Exchange to boost solidarity and cooperation

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014919
 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 26, 2022

