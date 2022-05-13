Sun, May 22, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 13 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Singapore-US
Singapore welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific economic plan, says PM Lee 


The Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015506

 

Philippines-US
US President Joe Biden speaks with Bongbong Marcos, wants stronger US-PH alliance


Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015507

 

Myanmar Crisis
NLD announces that 701 party members are still detained and 18 have died 


Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015509

 

Missile North Korea 
NK fires ballistic missile in 16th show of force this year 


The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015508
 


SEA Games Vietnam
President Phúc officially opens the SEA Games 31  

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015510


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 13, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.