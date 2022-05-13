The latest news on what's happening in the region

Singapore-US
Singapore welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific economic plan, says PM Lee
The Straits Times ( Singapore )
Philippines-US
US President Joe Biden speaks with Bongbong Marcos, wants stronger US-PH alliance
Inquirer ( Philippines )
Myanmar Crisis
NLD announces that 701 party members are still detained and 18 have died
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
Missile North Korea
NK fires ballistic missile in 16th show of force this year
The Korea Herald
SEA Games Vietnam
President Phúc officially opens the SEA Games 31
Vietnam News
