The latest news on what's happening in the region

Crypto S Korea
Creator of Korean-made cryptos under siege after $37b wiped out
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015622
Rice Philippines
Gov’t defends rice import liberalization law
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015640
Travel
International air travel may return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, a year earlier than forecast -
Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015624
Myanmar Crisis II
249,500 people remain displaced by conflict and insecurity in southeastern Myanmar: OCHA
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015638
Space Japan
NTT, Sky Perfect JSAT to establish space communication network company
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015634
Published : May 17, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022