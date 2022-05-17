Sun, May 22, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 17 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Crypto S Korea
Creator of Korean-made cryptos under siege after $37b wiped out


Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015622

 

Rice Philippines
Gov’t defends rice import liberalization law 


Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015640


Travel
International air travel may return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, a year earlier than forecast - 

Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015624


Myanmar Crisis II
249,500 people remain displaced by conflict and insecurity in southeastern Myanmar: OCHA 


Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015638


Space Japan
NTT, Sky Perfect JSAT to establish space communication network company 


The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015634


 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

 

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 17, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.