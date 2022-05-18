The latest news on what's happening in the region

Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 18 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Covid-19 N Korea
‘Too late for vaccines to save North Korea’


Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015666


Gold Laos
Newly discovered gold mine to bolster productivity in Sepon


Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015685


Tech Malaysia
DNeX, Foxconn unit to build and operate wafer fabrication plant in Malaysia 


The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015678


Tech Vietnam
Vietnam Blockchain Association makes debut


Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015680

Business India 
Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play 


The Statesman ( India ) https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015670


 


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : May 18, 2022

Nation Thailnad
