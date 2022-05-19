Sun, May 22, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 19 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Economic Indo-Pacific
South Korea to join US-led economic initiative: presidential office


Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015706

 

Crime India
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: India’s SC orders release of life term convict


The Daily Star  ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015714


Aviation China
China continues in-depth investigation of Wuzhou aircraft crash; Flight data shows ‘deliberate’ crash 


China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015698

 

Diplomacy Philippines-China
Marcos Jr wants stronger China ties under his presidency 


Borneo Bulletin Online (  Brunei )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015700


Politics Japan
Japan Innovation Party introduces policies in manga format


The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015702

 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

 

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

