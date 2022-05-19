The latest news on what's happening in the region

Economic Indo-Pacific
South Korea to join US-led economic initiative: presidential office
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015706
Crime India
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: India’s SC orders release of life term convict
The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015714
Aviation China
China continues in-depth investigation of Wuzhou aircraft crash; Flight data shows ‘deliberate’ crash
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015698
Diplomacy Philippines-China
Marcos Jr wants stronger China ties under his presidency
Borneo Bulletin Online ( Brunei )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015700
Politics Japan
Japan Innovation Party introduces policies in manga format
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015702
Published : May 19, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022