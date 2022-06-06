The latest news on what's happening in the region

Military Philippines
PH, South Korea to hold first joint military exercise
Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016356
Food China-Japan
China’s Japan-foods import ban used as ‘bargaining chip’
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016348
Cinema S Korea
Analysis: Korean cinema is having its moment in the sun
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016339
Aviation Cambodia
China firm buys into flag carrier
Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016340
Climate India
PM hits out at modern nations for exploiting earth's resources; says India's role in climate change negligible
The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016359
Published : June 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
