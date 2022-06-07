Mon, June 27, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 7 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

S Korea Debt
Korea’s household debt highest among major economies

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016397

 

Vietnam Politics

Health minister and Hanoi leader expelled from Party for violations

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016396

 

Cambodia Migrant workers
Migrant workers to Thailand total over 15,000 in first 5 months this year

The Phnom Penh Post 
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016380

 

Japan Politics
Kishida Cabinet’s approval rating remains robust at 64%

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016399

 

Malaysia Food
Food supply a global issue too: Malaysia PM

The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016378


 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

 

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

