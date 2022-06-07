The latest news on what's happening in the region

S Korea Debt
Korea’s household debt highest among major economies
The Korea Herald
Vietnam Politics
Health minister and Hanoi leader expelled from Party for violations
Vietnam News
Cambodia Migrant workers
Migrant workers to Thailand total over 15,000 in first 5 months this year
The Phnom Penh Post
Japan Politics
Kishida Cabinet’s approval rating remains robust at 64%
The Japan News
Malaysia Food
Food supply a global issue too: Malaysia PM
The Star ( Malaysia )
Published : June 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
