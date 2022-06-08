The latest news on what's happening in the region

Myanmar Crisis
UN experts condemn Myanmar military's “digital dictatorship”
The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
Port Laos
Laos’ international standard dry port receives funding boost
Vientiane Times
Religion India
Malaysia condemns suspended BJP spokesperson's Prophet remarks
The Star ( Malaysia )
Diplomacy Australia-Indonesia
Albanese’s surprise G20 vow
Jakarta Post
Strike S Korea
Cargo truckers go on strike
Korea Herald
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : June 08, 2022
