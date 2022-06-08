The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, June 29, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 8 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Myanmar Crisis 
UN experts condemn Myanmar military's “digital dictatorship” 


The Daily Star ( Bangladesh )
Port Laos
Laos’ international standard dry port receives funding boost 

Vientiane Times
Religion India 
Malaysia condemns suspended BJP spokesperson's Prophet remarks 

The Star ( Malaysia )
Diplomacy Australia-Indonesia
Albanese’s surprise G20 vow 

Jakarta Post
Strike S Korea
Cargo truckers go on strike 

Korea Herald
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : June 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

