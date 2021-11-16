Unfancied Nopparat takes surprise clubhouse lead at Black Mountain

The young gun from Sa Kaeo is in his second Thailand Mixed appearance after finishing tied 22nd in the second circuit in Chiang Mai. His best attempt on the pro circuit was at joint 13th at the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen earlier this month.

“My plan is not to hit to the roughs. It will be a bit tough on Wednesday as I will start in the afternoon when the condition will be very windy. I have to stay away from the obstacles, hit the fairways and make some great putts,” the rookie said.

Also enjoying a bogey free day was 34-year-old Suttijet Kooratanapisan who followed a shot behind the leader after shooting five birdies for a 67 at the par 72 7,246-yard landscape for the men (6,303 yards for the women).

“I’m happy with the way I hit the iron to create a lot of opportunities out there. I just didn’t make some putts as the lies here are tough to read. I will try to remain focused tomorrow and capitalize on my opportunities more,” said the man from Ratchaburi.

Rounding the top three was a female player Trichat Cheenglab whose round of 68 was highlighted by an eagle on the 13th hole, four birdies and two bogeys.

“My putts really helped me out there. I made a lot of five-foot birdies,” said the 26-year-old Trichat who was in the same group with former Thai No 1 Thammanoon Sriroj.

“Playing with Thammanoon is a great experience from me. I’ve got to learn his short game. As for my goal this week, I hope to hit three under every day and shoot scores on par five holes,” Trichat said.

Several players, each with a 69, shared the fourth position. Among them were first circuit champion Arpichaya Yubol, the only female victor, and Chonlada Chayanun, who won the latest Thai LPGA Tour event two weeks ago.

Red-hot Sadom Kaewkanjana who has won four out of his latest five tournaments started with a 70, four shots off the lead.

“I hit good tee shots but didn’t make my putts. I just missed them a little bit here and there. I think I will get used to the course condition more tomorrow and play better,” said the 23-year-old from Narathiwat.

Play was suspended due to bad light with many players having yet to finish their rounds. First round actions will resume on Wednesday’s morning, followed by the second round.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.

Apart from the prize money, a cheque of Bt30,000 sponsored by Bond Holdings will be awarded to a player with the best score each day. Also, 200 gift sets by S.Khonkaen will be given away to all players in the first day.

Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am – 5pm from November 16-17, from 9am – 3pm on November 18 and from 9am – 3.30pm on November 19. T-Sport Channel will beam live the final round coverage on November 19.