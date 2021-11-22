Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 Goes Beyond Greatness With Tournament Return from March 10th - 13th

“Despite having to reexamine the procedures and strategies behind the Honda LPGA Thailand due to the current circumstances, we believe that this tournament is still a significant platform that not only acts as an opportunity for top professional golfers but also as a launching pad for young Thai golfers to prove themselves on a world stage. We look forward to once again playing our part in promoting the country as the ideal golf tourism destination.” added Mr. Noriyuki.





Since its debut in 2006, the Honda LPGA Thailand has become one of the most popular women’s tournaments in Asia and on the LPGA Tour calendar, boasting stellar fields annually and an honours list that includes some of the greats of the game including Suzann Pettersen (2007), who has had over 22 professional career wins. Golfing sensations that have had exhilarating wins at the tournament include Lorena Ochoa (2009), a former long-reigning world number one; Yani Tseng (2011 & 2012), five-time Major Championship winner and Inbee Park (2013), former Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold-medalist.

While Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was held behind closed doors, the tournament still proved to be successful and one of the most iconic sporting events in Thai history. From the word go, the tournament was a celebration of Thai golf talent with Patty Tavatanakit and teenage phenomenon, Atthaya Thitikul slugging it through the opening rounds. In the end, it was another local favourite, Ariya Jutanugarn who rallied in the final round to finally get her hands on the elusive Honda LPGA Thailand crown.



“Winning the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was one of my greatest achievements because it was in my home country. I have consistently worked hard and persevered for this very moment, making it the most memorable accomplishment of my career. I am grateful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for continuously serving as a platform for local and international golfers to compete in a tournament that aims to spark greatness at all levels. I am so proud to see just how much Thai golf talent has increased in the last 15 years with many young enthusiasts joining the playing field. I look forward to once again giving my best at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 and inspiring upcoming golfers as much as they inspire me,” expressed Ariya Jutanugarn, Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 Champion.

Following the adversities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thai government has recently shared their new focus to restore confidence amongst locals with several domestic and international projects throughout the country. This comes following the decision from Thai authorities coinciding with the reopening of the country with eased regulations for fully vaccinated travelers from 63 low-risk countries. This is to support the mission to reboot Thailand’s tourism industry as it is on the road to positive recovery after 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions.



In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand and related agencies have teamed up to support international sporting events, including the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, to resume in Thailand. This decision comes with the motivation that these respective events will effectively promote a positive image of Thailand’s internationally acclaimed golf tourism sector. As a trailblazer for sporting events in Thailand, the Honda LPGA Thailand can further spotlight the country’s preparedness in organising sporting events amidst the COVID-19 pandemic while still maintaining strict public health safety requirements and adhering to local government standard operating procedures for all parties involved.



The tournament promoter, IMG Thailand’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director,

Ms. Winnie Heng, said, “As long-time promoters of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament, we’re excited to be working alongside Honda in propelling women to greater heights on and off the course. Apart from the great and collaborative working relationship IMG has with Honda, it’s an honour to be able to be part of a progressive and passionate team that strives to push boundaries and elevate the sports tourism landscape in Thailand.”



“The 15th instalment of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament will see efficient hygiene and protocol adherence to ensure best practices are in place at every point for all present and involved. We are extremely grateful for the support of our partners and sponsors that have motivated us to lead the way for the comeback of events as the industry continues to pivot with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic”, Ms. Heng added.



As part of efforts to further connect with the audience through initiatives on and off the course, the Honda LPGA Thailand has partnered up with Thai illustrator Jirayu Koo to exclusively curate

tournament merchandise in conjunction with the 15 year anniversary celebration.The collaboration with Jirayu aims to showcase golf as more than just a sport and as a lifestyle that creates bonds and good times. The new design sheds a refreshing light on golf as amusing and fun as an attempt to break the notion of golf as a traditional sport. The overlapping colours between each shape construes how each game of golf also brings different experiences. This exclusive merchandise pre-sale is now available for Honda LPGA members at www.hondalpgathailand.com.

The 2-day Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 National Qualifiers will be held in January, as a prelude into the main tournament event. The qualifier rounds offer a unique opportunity for young Thai individuals to go Beyond Greatness with the chance to compete among the top female golfers in the world at the prestigious Honda LPGA Thailand 2022. Recruitment will begin in December and for more details on how to take part, stay updated on www.hondalpgathailand.com.

Thai golf fans will be able to watch the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament live on Official Broadcast Host PPTV HD 36 and their digital platforms; www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube or the PPTVHD36 application across the four tournament days. Fans across the globe can also enjoy high-quality golfing content from the comfort of their homes via global broadcast channels that will be announced at a later date. Updates on the event format and ticketing details for spectators will be announced by the tournament promoter at a later date.