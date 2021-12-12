Thailand crushes Myanmar 4-0 at AFF Championships

The winning goals came from Worachit Kanitsribampen and Supachok Sarachat at the 78th and the 92nd minutes, respectively, as well as two from Teerasil Dangda – one at the 23rd minute and a penalty goal at the 53rd minute. These two goals make Teerasil the lead scorer in the tournament with a total of 17 goals.
This win has made Thailand the leader in Group A. The team has collected six points, equal to Singapore, but has a higher goal score.
Thailand next battles against the Philippines at the Singapore National Stadium on Tuesday at 4.30pm (Thailand time).
