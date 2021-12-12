Sun, December 12, 2021

life

Thailand crushes Myanmar 4-0 at AFF Championships

Thai football fans jumped for joy as the national team trounced Myanmar with a 4-0 score on Saturday at the 2020 AFF Championship in Singapore.

The winning goals came from Worachit Kanitsribampen and Supachok Sarachat at the 78th and the 92nd minutes, respectively, as well as two from Teerasil Dangda – one at the 23rd minute and a penalty goal at the 53rd minute. These two goals make Teerasil the lead scorer in the tournament with a total of 17 goals.

This win has made Thailand the leader in Group A. The team has collected six points, equal to Singapore, but has a higher goal score.

Thailand next battles against the Philippines at the Singapore National Stadium on Tuesday at 4.30pm (Thailand time).

Published : December 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

