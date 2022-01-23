Chulalongkorn University seeks volunteers to test efficacy of 3 AstraZeneca jabs

The centre will provide a third AstraZeneca jab to the volunteers and test their immunity 14 days and 28 days later to see how this compares to other boosters.
"If the volunteers' immunity does not rise [after the booster is administered] the centre is ready to provide a fourth jab if the volunteers want,” he said.
To be eligible, volunteers must be:
• Above 18 years of age and healthy
• Not medical staff
• Never infected by Covid-19
• Received two jabs of AstraZeneca with the second jab between June 30 and August 29 last year.
Those interested can register here.
