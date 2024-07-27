Phu Phra Bat Thailand\'s newest Cultural World Heritage Site

At 11am on Saturday, Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol, minister of culture, presided over a press conference at Isara Winitchai Throne Hall, Bangkok National Museum, announcing the inscription of Phu Phra Bat Historical Park as a Cultural World Heritage site.

The event featured a live broadcast from the 46th regular session of the World Heritage Committee, held from July 21-31 in New Delhi, India.

In the third agenda, UNESCO declared Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani Province a Cultural World Heritage site under the name “Phu Phra Bat: Witness to Sema Culture of the Dvaravati Period”.