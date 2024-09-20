Phuket\'s Vegetarian Festival: October 3-11, a sacred tradition of purity

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), or TCEB, invites travellers to experience the rejuvenating traditions of Phuket Province through the annual Vegetarian Festival, or Jia Chai.
This event, which spans the first to the ninth night of the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, will take place from October 3 to 11, 2024.
Celebrated for its rich blend of beliefs, faith, and ancient customs, the festival also showcases creative food and activities from various shrines across Phuket Island.
Last year, over 650,000 people participated in this tradition. TCEB aims to elevate the festival to an international level, making the 'Phuket Vegetarian Festival' a must-visit destination for a new generation of travellers.
When it comes to the Vegetarian Festival, Phuket is top of mind for many. The reason is that Phuket’s celebration of the ‘Vegetarian Festival,’ or ‘Jia Chai,’ is uniquely characterized by its spiritual practices that focus on purifying the mind and body.
During the nine days and nine nights of the Vegetarian Festival, devotees abstain from meat and have the opportunity to participate in sacred ceremonies and grand processions that embody traditions and beliefs passed down through generations.
The festival begins with the ‘Yew Keng Ceremony,’ a revered street procession organized by various shrines. This procession symbolizes a visit from the Nine Emperor Gods, including the presiding deity Kew Ong Tai Tay, and allows households and the public to receive blessings from the deities.
Villagers set up altars in front of their homes and kneel silently to receive these blessings as the procession moves through the streets.
The second ritual is the ‘Koi Hoi,’ or ‘Fire Walking Ceremony.’ It is a ritual meant to cleanse negative energy from the body. The 'Koi Han Ceremony,’ or Purification Ritual, takes place after the fire walking ceremony.
The ritual involves cutting paper effigies representing each devotee and inscribing their names. Devotees carry a bunch of Chinese chives and walk across a bridge while spirit mediums expel evil forces.
The ceremony concludes with an imperial seal stamped on the back of the devotees' shirts.
Finally, the Farewell Ritual, or the ceremony to send off Kew Ong Tai Tay back to heaven, features a procession through town from various shrines in Phuket.
The processions typically gather at the Go Teng Poles around 10:30 PM to conclude the festival. As the procession departs to return the gods, all lights in the temple are extinguished, and the main gate is closed.
Roads in Phuket Town become crowded with people coming to bid farewell to Kew Ong Tai Tay. This ceremony is a must-see, especially along Thalang Road, Phuket Road, the Clock Tower Roundabout, and the path leading to Saphan Hin.
In addition to the traditional rituals held at long-respected shrines in Phuket, each shrine is renowned for offering specific blessings. For instance, Kathu Shrine is known for blessings related to charm, affection from others, and protection from illness. Jui Tui Shrine, an old Phuket shrine, is commonly visited for prayers for good health.
Bang Niew Shrine is noted for blessings related to business, work, financial stability, and wealth. Tha Ruea Shrine houses the presiding deity, Por Seng Tai Tay, also known as Hong Choy Yin, who is believed to have the ability to cure various ailments through traditional medicine.
Sapam Shrine is another famous site where many businesspeople and travellers seek blessings for business success, financial stability, and prosperity.
Also, savour the exquisite flavours of Phuket’s vegetarian dishes. Phuket has been recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy, making it the first city in ASEAN to receive this prestigious award since 2015.
Travellers attending the Vegetarian Festival will be treated to various health-focused dishes, from famous street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants.
Each venue meticulously crafts vegetarian dishes for visitors to enjoy. Indulge in a variety of offerings such as Tau Kwa Ji (deep-fried tofu stuffed with fried bean sprouts), Jeejo (fried sesame balls), Be He Ji, Hor Mok Jay, Lon Taochiao Jay, Oh Tao Jay, Mee Hoon Gaeng Pu Jay, Loba Jay, Hokkien Mee, Gaeng Tai Pla Jay, Gaeng Leung Jay, Pad Sataw Jay, Yum Som-O Jay, and many more.
For those looking to purify the mind and revitalize the body while immersing in rich culture and traditions, be sure to pin the ‘Phuket Vegetarian Festival’ on your calendar from October 3 to 11, 2024.