Phuket\'s Vegetarian Festival: October 3-11, a sacred tradition of purity

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), or TCEB, invites travellers to experience the rejuvenating traditions of Phuket Province through the annual Vegetarian Festival, or Jia Chai.

This event, which spans the first to the ninth night of the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, will take place from October 3 to 11, 2024.

Celebrated for its rich blend of beliefs, faith, and ancient customs, the festival also showcases creative food and activities from various shrines across Phuket Island.

Last year, over 650,000 people participated in this tradition. TCEB aims to elevate the festival to an international level, making the 'Phuket Vegetarian Festival' a must-visit destination for a new generation of travellers.

When it comes to the Vegetarian Festival, Phuket is top of mind for many. The reason is that Phuket’s celebration of the ‘Vegetarian Festival,’ or ‘Jia Chai,’ is uniquely characterized by its spiritual practices that focus on purifying the mind and body.