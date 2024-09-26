From hill tribe to the global stage: Lee Ayu Chuepa\'s coffee revolution

Lee Ayu Chuepa, once a young boy from the remote Mae Chan Tai Community in Chiang Rai province, has transformed not only his own life but also the fortunes of his community through the power of coffee.

Humble beginnings

Thirty years ago, Lee's daily routine involved a gruelling 8-kilometre round trip on foot just to attend school in a neighbouring village. Barely able to speak Thai, he faced challenges that would daunt most adults, let alone a child. It was precisely these hardships that forged Lee's indomitable spirit and unwavering determination.

The seeds of change

Lee's journey from a poor hill tribe village to becoming a legend in the global coffee industry is nothing short of extraordinary. Growing up in a family that sold coffee beans they had never tasted themselves, Lee witnessed first-hand the lack of bargaining power his community faced due to their limited knowledge of their product's true value.

Inspired by his father, a community leader and Akha physician, and his mother's vision of a better life for her children, Lee developed a burning desire for self-improvement and community upliftment.

The birth of Akha Ama

Today, Lee is the proud owner of Akha Ama, a thriving café business with three locations and a roastery in Chiang Mai. His coffee has graced global stages for three consecutive years, earning accolades in London, Maastricht, and Vienna.

But Akha Ama is more than just a coffee company; it's a social enterprise committed to improving the lives of its community.

