NARIT unveils 10 must-see celestial events for 2025

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has unveiled a list of 10 captivating astronomical phenomena that will grace the skies in 2025.
From lunar occurrences to meteor showers and planetary alignments, these celestial events offer an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers to marvel at the wonders of the universe.
NARIT's statement posted on its official website said "2025 promises a spectacular year for skywatchers. These events showcase the beauty and dynamism of our celestial neighbourhood and offer unforgettable viewing experiences."
Here are 10 astronomical phenomena to look out for in 2025:
1. Mars at Opposition: On January 12, Mars will be at its closest point to Earth, about 96 million kilometres away. On January 16, it will be in opposition to the sun, meaning it will be visible all night long.
2. Venus at Maximum Brightness: Venus will reach its maximum brightness twice this year: in the early evening of February 16 in the west and in the early morning of April 24 in the east.
3. Saturn's Ring Disappearance: On March 23-24, Saturn will appear ringless from Earth's perspective. This rare occurrence happens every 15 years.
4. Saturn at Opposition: On September 21, Saturn will be at its closest point to Earth, about 1.279 billion kilometres away.
5. Total Lunar Eclipse: The highlight of the year will be a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7-8, visible across Thailand. The total eclipse phase will last for 1 hour and 22 minutes, during which the moon will take on a reddish hue.
6. Supermoon and Micromoon: Experience a Supermoon on November 5, when the moon is closest to Earth, and a Micromoon on April 13, when it appears slightly smaller than usual.
7. Geminids Meteor Shower: This annual meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of December 14-15, with an estimated 150 meteors visible per hour.
8. Lunar and Planetary Conjunctions: Throughout the year, observe various celestial alignments, including the moon with Saturn, Venus, Mercury, Mars, and even a "smiling moon" conjunction with Pollux and Castor in May.
9. Sun's Vertical Position: Thailand experiences two periods when the sun passes directly overhead: from April to May (starting in the south and moving northwards) and from July to September (starting in the north and moving southwards). Bangkok will experience this phenomenon on April 27 and August 16 respectively.
10. Astronomical Seasons:
NARIT encourages the public to stay informed about these celestial events through its official channels and enjoy the wonders of the night sky throughout the year.