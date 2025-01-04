NARIT unveils 10 must-see celestial events for 2025

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has unveiled a list of 10 captivating astronomical phenomena that will grace the skies in 2025.

From lunar occurrences to meteor showers and planetary alignments, these celestial events offer an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers to marvel at the wonders of the universe.

NARIT's statement posted on its official website said "2025 promises a spectacular year for skywatchers. These events showcase the beauty and dynamism of our celestial neighbourhood and offer unforgettable viewing experiences."

Here are 10 astronomical phenomena to look out for in 2025:

1. Mars at Opposition: On January 12, Mars will be at its closest point to Earth, about 96 million kilometres away. On January 16, it will be in opposition to the sun, meaning it will be visible all night long.

2. Venus at Maximum Brightness: Venus will reach its maximum brightness twice this year: in the early evening of February 16 in the west and in the early morning of April 24 in the east.