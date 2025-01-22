Highlights of the \"Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2025\"

This year’s event promises to be as spectacular as ever, with a highlight on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The grand floral parade, featuring 25 elaborately decorated floats from the public and private sectors, will start from the Chiang Mai Governor’s Residence and end at Nong Buak Hat Public Park. Adding to the spectacle, a vibrant floral carnival will accompany the procession.

Nong Buak Hat Public Park will be transformed into a floral wonderland with over 1 million flowers from more than 100 tropical and temperate plant species, sourced locally and internationally. Visitors can enjoy numerous attractions, including: