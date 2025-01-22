Highlights of the \"Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2025\"

This year’s event promises to be as spectacular as ever, with a highlight on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The grand floral parade, featuring 25 elaborately decorated floats from the public and private sectors, will start from the Chiang Mai Governor’s Residence and end at Nong Buak Hat Public Park. Adding to the spectacle, a vibrant floral carnival will accompany the procession.
Nong Buak Hat Public Park will be transformed into a floral wonderland with over 1 million flowers from more than 100 tropical and temperate plant species, sourced locally and internationally. Visitors can enjoy numerous attractions, including:
A flower garden illuminated at night.
Over 10 floral sculptures.
A laser tunnel.
Glow-in-the-dark body painting activities.
360-degree photo booths.
Exhibitions and sales of OTOP products.
Musical performances in the park.
Weeraphong Ritrod, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, stated that Chiang Mai has been driving tourism promotion to ensure year-round travel under the "12 Months, 12 Festivals" initiative. February, when flowers are in full bloom, is designated for the Chiang Mai Flower Festival, a long-standing tradition now in its 48th year. This unique festival is the only one in Thailand that features floral floats, showcasing Chiang Mai's charm through the beauty of flowers, ornamental plants, and the region's rich cultural heritage, including traditional fabrics and distinctive local crafts.
Throughout Chiang Mai, restaurants and tourist attractions will incorporate flowers into their activities, from decorating venues to using floral elements in culinary creations. This highlights Chiang Mai's Soft Power, promoting the city’s beauty and creativity to Thai and international tourists alike.
Chiang Mai warmly invites locals and visitors to experience this grand festival and create lasting memories amid the vibrant floral displays and the heartfelt hospitality of Chiang Mai residents. Join the celebration from February 7-9, 2025!