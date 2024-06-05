Online Japanese film festival launches across 27 countries

The month-long virtual festival allows viewers from 27 countries to stream critically acclaimed movies and series without spending a cent.
“One of the major highlights of the festival is the world premiere of the 4K digitally remastered version of ‘Jungle Emperor Leo’, also known as ‘Kimba the White Lion’," said So Chandara, managing director of KUDU Studios, who are helping to promote the festival.
He explained that this classic anime, based on Osamu Tezuka's iconic manga, promises to be a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both long-time fans and new viewers.
The festival’s lineup features a variety of genres and themes, catering to a wide audience. Notable titles include "We Made a Beautiful Bouquet”, which gained immense popularity among Gen Z upon its release in 2021, and "Baby Assassins”, a film that created a buzz on Japanese social media.
Additionally, "School Meals Time Graduation" and "The Zen Diary" highlight Japan's culinary culture, adding a delectable flavour to the festival.
For the first time, the Japanese Film Festival Online will also feature TV series.
Chandra, an independent film producer who is currently participating in a production workshop at the Busan International Film Business Academy, added that “the series ‘Downtown Rocket’ and ‘Rikuoh’, both critically acclaimed for their inspiring stories about perseverance and ambition, will be available for streaming”.
Both series resonated deeply with Japanese audiences and are expected to attract international viewers as well.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network