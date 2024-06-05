Online Japanese film festival launches across 27 countries

The month-long virtual festival allows viewers from 27 countries to stream critically acclaimed movies and series without spending a cent.

“One of the major highlights of the festival is the world premiere of the 4K digitally remastered version of ‘Jungle Emperor Leo’, also known as ‘Kimba the White Lion’," said So Chandara, managing director of KUDU Studios, who are helping to promote the festival.

He explained that this classic anime, based on Osamu Tezuka's iconic manga, promises to be a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both long-time fans and new viewers.