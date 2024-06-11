Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI

Seventeen, a world-renowned K-pop boy group, for instance, introduced the music video for their latest song, “Maestro,” last month with a scene created by AI.

The music video makes its viewers question who is the real maestro, when the subject responsible for creation is unclear, in a world where virtually everything can be made with AI.

Seventeen's Woozi, who has produced various hit singles for the group, said during a press conference introducing the group’s “17 Is Right Here” album in Seoul last month, that he has experience experimenting with AI while creating music.

“We practised making songs with AI, as we want to develop along with technology rather than complain about it. Through these experiments, we discovered the strengths and weaknesses of composing music with AI," said Woozi. "We also contemplate how to protect our musical identity in this world where AI can create music," he said.