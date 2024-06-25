Introducing ‘Uranus2324’, Thailand’s first sci-fi space film

“Uranus2324”, Thailand’s first-ever space science fiction film, has been selected as one of the four films to receive Soft Power funding and has already secured distribution deals across the world.
Thai audiences can look forward to its release on July 4 in theatres nationwide.
The highly anticipated movie is produced by Velcurve Studio in collaboration with GM Generators Co., Ltd. and Chamni’s EyePublic Co., Ltd. It tells the story of a Thai female astronaut working for Nasa who, after an accident during a mission in space, encounters a miracle that leads her to reunite with a past lover in the multiverse.
This sapphic (female-to-female romance) sci-fi romance film features two new-generation actresses, Freen-Sarocha Chankimha and Becky-Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, with a strong supporting cast that includes many veteran actors.
With massive investment in realistic spacecraft and a space station, “Uranus2324” marks a groundbreaking effort in Thai cinema, with significant investment in creating realistic space environments.
It is the first Thai film to be released in all available theatre sound systems, namely Dolby 5.1, Dolby 7.1, and Dolby ATMOS, a standard previously exclusive to major international blockbusters.
The film has received substantial interest from the international film industry, securing distribution deals in over 27 countries, and setting a new benchmark for the Thai film industry.
“Uranus2324” was chosen by the Ministry of Culture as one of the four films to receive funding for the fiscal year 2024 to promote Thailand’s soft power initiative.
Cinephiles should get ready to embark on a journey to space on July 4 in theatres nationwide.