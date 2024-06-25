Introducing ‘Uranus2324’, Thailand’s first sci-fi space film

“Uranus2324”, Thailand’s first-ever space science fiction film, has been selected as one of the four films to receive Soft Power funding and has already secured distribution deals across the world.

Thai audiences can look forward to its release on July 4 in theatres nationwide.

The highly anticipated movie is produced by Velcurve Studio in collaboration with GM Generators Co., Ltd. and Chamni’s EyePublic Co., Ltd. It tells the story of a Thai female astronaut working for Nasa who, after an accident during a mission in space, encounters a miracle that leads her to reunite with a past lover in the multiverse.

This sapphic (female-to-female romance) sci-fi romance film features two new-generation actresses, Freen-Sarocha Chankimha and Becky-Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, with a strong supporting cast that includes many veteran actors.