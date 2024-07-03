Lisa's new solo single sets guideposts for other Blackpink members

Titled “Rockstar,” it dropped on June 28 in partnership with RCA Records, setting a milestone for the other former members as they pursue their solo careers.
The Thai K-pop star kicked off her solo venture with a bang. Her new single instantly ranked 8th on Spotify’s Global Chart in the US upon its release, the highest ranking ever recorded by a female K-pop solo artist on the platform.
"Rockstar" outperformed Lisa’s previous hits "Lalisa" and "Money," which peaked at 15th (2021) and 28th (2022) place, respectively, on Spotify. The single not only achieved a higher ranking globally but also made a significant impact in Lisa's home country, Thailand. With over 2.57 million streams in a single day on Spotify, "Rockstar" claimed the top spot in Thailand and set a new record for the most daily streams for any album released in the country.
However, Lisa’s new single is more significant for the music style and concept pursued by the rapper.
Lisa in the music video for her new single, "Rockstar," released on June 28 (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)
“The success of Lisa’s 'Rockstar' cannot be measured solely by its performance on the global music charts. All Blackpink members’ new songs will go viral anyway due to their fame and proven talent. It’s more about showing uniqueness in their music as solo artists from an established K-pop band,” a local entertainment insider said Tuesday.
“It looks like Lisa has done everything she wanted to do in this single that she couldn’t do with Blackpink. She also emphasized her identity as a Thai-born musician in the 'Rockstar' music video,” the official added.
Music critic Kim Do-heon believes Lisa has set new guideposts for other K-pop stars, including other Blackpink members, who wish to pursue a successful solo career outside the band.
“The reason 'Rockstar' has received widespread acclaim and positive reactions is because it has solidified Lisa's status as an iconic figure in Thailand. Lisa boldly embraced her image as a top Thai singer and showcased her Thai roots by working with local production teams and staff for her music video. It also marked her emergence as a rare Asian pop star from a K-pop group on the global stage,” Kim said.
“The message this song conveys to other Blackpink members for their upcoming solo career is that they should stay true to their own music and the messages they want to express. It's not about being Blackpink or Lisa, but about being authentic to themselves,” the music critic added.
Kim Jae-heun
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network