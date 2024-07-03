Lisa's new solo single sets guideposts for other Blackpink members

"Rockstar" outperformed Lisa’s previous hits "Lalisa" and "Money," which peaked at 15th (2021) and 28th (2022) place, respectively, on Spotify. The single not only achieved a higher ranking globally but also made a significant impact in Lisa's home country, Thailand. With over 2.57 million streams in a single day on Spotify, "Rockstar" claimed the top spot in Thailand and set a new record for the most daily streams for any album released in the country.

However, Lisa’s new single is more significant for the music style and concept pursued by the rapper.

Lisa in the music video for her new single, "Rockstar," released on June 28 (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

“The success of Lisa’s 'Rockstar' cannot be measured solely by its performance on the global music charts. All Blackpink members’ new songs will go viral anyway due to their fame and proven talent. It’s more about showing uniqueness in their music as solo artists from an established K-pop band,” a local entertainment insider said Tuesday.