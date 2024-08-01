Poster of ‘Bad Genius’, a Hollywood remake of Thai movie, unveiled

Produced by Oscar-winning studio CODA, the film is an adaptation of the 2017 Thai sensation Chalad Gam Gong, directed by Bas-Nattawut Poonpiriya, which grossed over a billion baht worldwide.

The remake promises a thrilling new take on exam cheating, featuring a fresh cast of characters. The film is being brought to Thai audiences by Mongkol Major.

The Hollywood Bad Genius boasts a talented young cast including Galina Liang (Tell Me Everything), Jabari Banks (Bel-Air), Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), and the acclaimed Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange). With the backing of the Oscar-winning CODA, the film is expected to be a high-quality production.

Bad Genius arrives in cinemas on September 12.



