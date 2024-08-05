Thailand shines in ‘The White Lotus’ trailer, boosting tourism hopes

Though Thailand’s K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal did not feature in the trailer of the long-awaited third season of “The White Lotus” television series, it did showcase Thailand’s beauty.
The six-second trailer released on Monday featured spectacular views of several islands. After all, the dark comedy series was filmed in Surat Thani’s Koh Samui and the island province of Phuket.
The trailer also offers a glimpse of Muay Thai, which is included in Thailand’s list of key soft powers including food, films, fashion and festivals.
Initially intended as a six-episode limited series, “The White Lotus” premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim and high ratings. The resounding success of the series created by American writer, actor and producer Mike White led to HBO renewing it, with the second season hitting TV on October 30, 2022.
The series was included in the American Film Institute’s list of the 10 best TV shows in the years 2021 and 2022. It also received several awards including 14 Emmys and two Golden Globes.
Each series independently explores the “uncharted waters of the human psyche paired with irreverent humour” among guests and employees at the fictional White Lotus resort chain.
Lisa made her acting debut in the third season of the series, joining other Thai actors and actresses including Dom Hetrakul, Patravadi “Lek” Mejudhon and Maethi “Tayme” Thapthimthong.
“The White Lotus” is expected to attract more travellers to Thailand once it hits the screens next year. According to online travel agency Agoda, the number of hotel bookings in Koh Samui in June this year has surged by 26% year on year in response to news of Lisa’s acting debut.