Thailand shines in ‘The White Lotus’ trailer, boosting tourism hopes

Though Thailand’s K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal did not feature in the trailer of the long-awaited third season of “The White Lotus” television series, it did showcase Thailand’s beauty.

The six-second trailer released on Monday featured spectacular views of several islands. After all, the dark comedy series was filmed in Surat Thani’s Koh Samui and the island province of Phuket.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Muay Thai, which is included in Thailand’s list of key soft powers including food, films, fashion and festivals.