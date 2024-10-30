Lisa to usher in the New Year at ‘Amazing Thailand’ countdown event

The global K-pop sensation from Blackpink is set to headline the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025" at ICONSIAM, Thailand's premier shopping and entertainment destination. The event, scheduled for December 29-31, promises a spectacular celebration of Thai culture and international artistry.

ICONSIAM officially announced on Wednesday a highly anticipated performance by "Lisa", an iconic artist who has elevated Thailand’s profile internationally and inspired fans worldwide.

Iconsiam is inviting everyone to partake in creating a countdown spectacle along the picturesque Chao Phraya River, featuring a night of stunning shows. The complex said it is hosting the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025" celebration to showcase Thailand’s best alongside global excellence.

The event aims to bring joy to both Thai citizens and international tourists visiting Iconsiam and further establish Thailand as a premier global countdown destination, Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, managing director of ICONSIAM, said. He highlighted the venue's potential to significantly enhance Thailand's image and economy, particularly within the tourism sector.