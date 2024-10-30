Lisa to usher in the New Year at ‘Amazing Thailand’ countdown event

The global K-pop sensation from Blackpink is set to headline the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025" at ICONSIAM, Thailand's premier shopping and entertainment destination. The event, scheduled for December 29-31, promises a spectacular celebration of Thai culture and international artistry.
ICONSIAM officially announced on Wednesday a highly anticipated performance by "Lisa", an iconic artist who has elevated Thailand’s profile internationally and inspired fans worldwide.
Iconsiam is inviting everyone to partake in creating a countdown spectacle along the picturesque Chao Phraya River, featuring a night of stunning shows. The complex said it is hosting the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025" celebration to showcase Thailand’s best alongside global excellence.
The event aims to bring joy to both Thai citizens and international tourists visiting Iconsiam and further establish Thailand as a premier global countdown destination, Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, managing director of ICONSIAM, said. He highlighted the venue's potential to significantly enhance Thailand's image and economy, particularly within the tourism sector.
"We are thrilled to have Lisa join us for this momentous occasion. Her global influence and connection to Thailand will undoubtedly elevate the 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025' to new heights," he said.
The New Year's Eve event, "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM," will feature the theme “Iconic Celebration of The Global Phenomena: Celebrating Thailand's Greatness and the World's Greatness”.
"Iconsiam is committed to this investment to create a ‘Great Phenomenon’, showcasing Lisa and delivering joy to all visitors during the festive season," he said.
He also promised that the three days and three nights event would be the grandest celebration Thailand has ever witnessed, highlighted by eco-friendly fireworks and world-class entertainment from various local and international celebrities, promising happiness and unforgettable experiences.
A press conference will be held to announce further details. More than 20 million viewers are expected to watch the live broadcast, which will enhance Thailand’s image and boost the economy, he said.