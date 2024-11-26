Thailand’s Aokbab Chutimon wins Best Actress at International Emmys

Chutimon "Aokbab" Chuengcharoensukying has made history as the first Thai to win Best Performance by an Actress at the 52nd International Emmy Awards held in New York City.
The award is a significant milestone for Thailand’s entertainment industry, recognising Aokbab’s exceptional talent. She earned the accolade for her portrayal of Aoy, an ambitious chef in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Hunger".
This gripping food thriller gained massive global recognition, topping charts in 88 countries and becoming the first Thai film to enter the Global Top 10 Non-English Films on top10.netflix.com.
The International Emmy Awards celebrate outstanding television productions worldwide, and Chutimon’s win marks a remarkable achievement for Thailand on the global stage.
At the award ceremony, Chutimon wore an elegant white tweed gown by Chanel, embodying grace and poise befitting this historic moment.
Chutimon was born on February 2, 1996, in Bangkok to a Thai-Chinese family. She graduated from the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts at Chulalongkorn University. Her nickname is "Aokbab", which means “to design” in Thai.
Chutimon started modelling when she was only 15. She was the first Thai model featured in Harper's Bazaar UK, in October 2013 in a “shadow of a jade empire" theme. She has also featured in music videos. She had an important role in a viral short film by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, "Thank You for Sharing".
Chutimon's first acting role was as Lynn in the film “Bad Genius” in 2017, for which she received praise, and garnered popularity, becoming the first Thai actress to win the Screen International Rising Star Asia award, at the 16th New York Asian Film Festival 2017.