Thailand’s Aokbab Chutimon wins Best Actress at International Emmys

Chutimon "Aokbab" Chuengcharoensukying has made history as the first Thai to win Best Performance by an Actress at the 52nd International Emmy Awards held in New York City.

The award is a significant milestone for Thailand’s entertainment industry, recognising Aokbab’s exceptional talent. She earned the accolade for her portrayal of Aoy, an ambitious chef in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Hunger".

This gripping food thriller gained massive global recognition, topping charts in 88 countries and becoming the first Thai film to enter the Global Top 10 Non-English Films on top10.netflix.com.