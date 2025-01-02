2024 – A year to remember for the Thai film industry

The rise of the local film industry isn't exclusive to Thailand – other countries have experienced similar growth. A key factor has been the Hollywood strikes, which led to fewer US releases and created opportunities for local films to capture domestic audiences.

Despite these developments, horror films remain a perennial favourite among Thai audiences. Of the eight films that grossed over 100 million baht in 2024, five were horror films. Horror-comedy hybrids, in particular, continue to dominate, offering the diverse and balanced entertainment experience that Thai viewers love.

But what made 2024 an unforgettable year for the Thai film industry was the success of “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” by GDH. This film defied conventions – it had none of the comedic or horror elements typical of Thai cinema. Its lead actors were seniors with no prior film experience, and the storyline seemed unremarkable.

Yet, the film captured hearts nationwide, moving audiences to tears before gaining traction in neighbouring countries that resonated with its cultural themes. Eventually, it crossed borders to touch audiences worldwide, earning the status of a sleeper hit – a film that unexpectedly achieves massive commercial and critical success over time.

The pinnacle of its success came when “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” was shortlisted among the 15 Best International Feature Films at the 97th Academy Awards, from over 85 global submissions. This marked a historic first for a Thai film in the Oscars’ history.

Since Thailand began submitting films for the Oscars in 1984 (57th Academy Awards), over 30 titles have been proposed without ever reaching this milestone. Now, the next step is to see if it is announced on January 17 as one of the final five nominees for the March 2 ceremony.

Whether the film achieves ultimate success or not, it has already left an indelible mark on Thai cinema, not to mention its global box office earnings exceeding 2 billion baht.

"How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” is now the third Thai film to surpass 1 billion baht in revenue, following “Pee Mak” (2013, 1 billion baht) and “Bad Genius” (2017, 1.84 billion baht).

This film's triumph reflects the broader achievements of the Thai film industry in 2024, excelling in revenue, critical acclaim, and international recognition.

The overall success of Thai cinema has drawn international attention, fostering collaborations and attracting increased investments. This influx of capital has advanced Thailand's film industry and expanded its market reach.

In parallel, the Thai government has embraced the film industry as a vehicle for soft power. Through the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), 200 million baht has been allocated to support the production of films, TV dramas, series, documentaries, and animations, positioning Thai cinema as a cultural export.

Tourism, a cornerstone of Thailand's economy, also benefits from the film industry's growth. Thai films serve as effective tools to promote film-inspired tourism, where fans visit filming locations.

For instance, Uttaradit has benefited from the success of “Death Whisperer 2”, as many of its horror scenes were filmed at key tourist attractions in the province. This movie has effectively promoted these locations, turning them into must-visit destinations for fans eager to follow in the footsteps of the film. Consequently, the province's tourism sector has experienced significant growth, helping to boost the local economy.

This synergy between cinema, soft power, and tourism underscores the transformative potential of Thai films on both national and international stages.